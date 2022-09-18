NJPW Cancels Event Due To Weather

NJPW announced that it will be canceling Sunday's Burning Spirit event due to Typhoon Nanmadol.

The typhoon is expected to reach landfall in the south of Japan. Burning Spirit was slated to take place at Beppu's B-Con Plaza. Fans can get their refunds at this link here.

NJPW noted in their announcement that shows on September 19 in Fukuoka and in Kumamoto on September 21 are still scheduled to take place, but they could change at any time due to the weather.

The matches that were set for the event included a tornado dog cage survival match for the NEVER Six-Man Openweight Tag Team Titles. The current champions are Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH and they were going to defend the titles against House of Torture's EVIL, SHO, and Yujiro Takahashi.

Kazuchika Okada was also set for the event, he was going to team with Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma to face Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste, and JONAH. The main event was a ten-man tag team elimination match with Tama Tonga, Jado, KUSHIDA, Toru Yano, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Gedo, and Taiji Ishimori.

Other NJPW stars that were scheduled included Kenta, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Will Ospreay, Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr, Jeff Cobb, Hiromu Takahashi, David Finlay, and Great-O-Khan.

NJPW's Burning Spirit events began on September 2 and will run until September 25. After Burning Spirit is Royal Quest II, which will be taking place in London from October 1 to October 2. The event will feature AEW stars FTR defending the IWGP Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open.