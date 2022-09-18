Member Of WWE Board Of Directors Resigns

2022 has been an interesting time for the WWE. First John Laurinaitis was let go after becoming embroiled in a hush money scandal. Company President and CEO Vince McMahon retired in June, as he was also caught the center of an investigation involving hush money and misconduct allegations. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan replaced McMahon as co-CEOs, while Triple H assumed the main creative and talent relations duties.

It appears, though, that the exits at the top of WWE haven't stopped yet. Erika Ayers Nardini recently stepped down from her position on the company's Board of Directors while two new additions were appointed, according to a new SEC filing.

"Concurrent with the election of Mses. Dillion and McKenna, Erika Ayers Nardini has resigned from the Board. With the recent acquisition of Barstool Sports by Penn Entertainment, Ms. Ayers Nardini's time will be focused on the next chapter of this business and partnership," the statement read.

As the filing highlights, Penn Entertainment purchased Barstool Sports for $387 million back in August (per Philly Voice). Nardini just so happens to be the CEO of Barstool Sports, so it makes sense for her to spend the majority of the time with the company following the recent buyout.

The SEC filing also revealed that Nardini's exit from WWE was not done out of spite or to combat the promotion. "Ms. Ayers Nardini's decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices."