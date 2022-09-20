Roman Reigns Hates This Chant

With professional wrestling comes professional wrestling crowds and fans, and those who attend the shows may not always react how the wrestlers either expect or would hope. Certain chants are well-known and iconic such as the "This is awesome" chant, however, not all of them are positive. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed on "IMPAULSIVE" which specific chant from the audience he despises.

"Nobody likes the 'What? [chants]," Reigns said. "Then you have to start playing with your cadence and now you can cut their 'What?s' off and dictate the timing ... If I have to machine gun them, I'll machine gun them, but as soon as I know I stopped that, or I have a gage on what's happening I don't mind just sitting and let them chant."

For a few years, WWE had Reigns on the babyface side of the roster prior to turning him heel in 2020 when he began his Tribal Chief gimmick. However, the crowd would regularly be split between cheering and booing Reigns, or he would just get a majority of boos. Reigns discussed competing with the live crowds during his initial run. "There was a nice little gap of probably anywhere from two to four years of me, it was almost like a competition to me and the crowd to where it was like, 'I'm gonna earn this respect every single night,'" Reigns said. "If you're over, if you go out there with a huge response, you're going to be able to get away with different things. I can go out i Madison Square Garden and let them buzz because I know they're going to make noise."

