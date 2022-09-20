'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Addresses Possibility Of One More Match

It has been 10 years since "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has been part of the WWE talent roster. And while the Hall of Famer still generates appreciation from his WWE fans, Duggan has no desire to lace up his boots and take on the new generation of wrestlers.

"No, I'm lucky I don't pull a hamstring getting off the couch nowadays," he said in an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview about the possibility of a return from retirement. "Are you kidding, brother? But I joke, I say Flair and Hogan still call me kids so it's all relative."

Duggan, who won the first Royal Rumble match in 1988, said he was not emulating Ric Flair's ability of "being in the ring and doing it" at the age of 72.

"No, I respect the young guys that work out there," he continued, noting he was 65 the last time he stepped into the ring. "I'm 68 now. I was still in the ring at 65 and people were like, 'Hacksaw, you still wrestle?' I said, 'Well, I still go to the ring.' You might not call it wrestling. But to show the young kids it's more than just taking bumps, you got to tell a story. You got to have a ring presence and guys just go out there and do the mechanics. There's more to the show than that."

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan will be appearing at Pro Wrestling Revolver's Tales From The Ring this Saturday and will be available to stream on FITE.