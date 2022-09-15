Hacksaw Jim Duggan Shoots On Cancer Battle, Backstage Brawls, Vince McMahon Retiring & More - Exclusive

Jim, thank you so much for taking the time to chat with me here today.

Well, my pleasure, brother. But, you know the first thing old Hacksaw Jim Duggan has to do is give a big "Hooooooooo!" Oh, that fires me up nowadays. It gets me going.

First of all, on behalf of everybody here at Wrestling Inc, we are so happy to hear about your recovery from cancer. How are you feeling right now?

Well, thank you so much for asking, Nick. Yeah, I had my prostate taken out last October and I thought hopefully that had taken care of everything. But I had another PSA test, found out that the cancer was still in me. I was very disappointed, to say the least. I was really down for a little while. But I had to go back in and get radiation. I did eight weeks of radiation treatment, but came out, rang the bell, I'm cancer free, thank the Lord. I tell folks, early detection saves lives. Make sure you get your physical. Know your PSA level, because one in six men, one in six will have prostate cancer. So get it checked out and they can save your life.

That moment, you rang the bell, it was wonderful. I watched the video of it and you were being so respectful. I could tell you wanted to yell in joy as you were ringing that bell, but obviously it's a hospital. You can't act like that,

Right. Well, it's the cancer center, and the eight weeks I sit in that little room and I saw other people come out and ring the bell in the waiting room. But also, there's folks in there that are going through chemo, and thank goodness I didn't have to do that. Chemo was so much worse in radiation. Radiation was almost like an x-ray. You hardly felt anything, you didn't hear anything. Not chemo. And I have to be respectful, those folks, they're going through chemo or going through both. It's a hard time not only for the individual, but also for the whole family. And I don't know if you realize, Nick, September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, do if you get a chance, wear blue until folks to get their PSA checked.

Absolutely, yeah. And do you have any advice for anybody who's maybe going through a similar ordeal that you just went through, Jim?

Sure, I sure do. Because we just came through lockdown, I was feeling great. I had zero symptoms at all, none. And my wife is, get your physical. I'm, I don't need a physical, I'm fine. I went in there, the PSA was a little high. One thing led to another to another and boom, diagnosed with the most aggressive form of prostate cancer there was. And Nick, this was my second bout with cancer. Years ago, I had kidney cancer when I was with WCW. And again, early detection saved my life. So like everybody else out there, when I sat down, and I remember the doctor looked me in the eye and said, Jim, it's cancer. And I know it's a terrifying deal for me and my whole family, and everybody hears at, but early detection can save your life. This is my second bout with very aggressive cancers and I'm here to talk about it. So get your physical, folks.