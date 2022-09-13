WWE Hall Of Famers Who Never Won The Company's World Championship

The WWE Hall of Fame is the promotion's way of recognizing the people who have helped to make the global sports entertainment juggernaut what it is. Since André the Giant became the first inductee in 1993, a who's who throughout the history of the WWE have been included into this prestigious club. While some of the celebrity inductions are questionable and certainly raise a People's Eyebrow or two, there's no denying the wrestling talent have all deserved their spot for their influence on pro wrestling as a whole.

There are some inductees who tasted varying levels of success in the WWE, but they never won the World Championship in the promotion. Of course, this is no measure of their abilities or success, since a wrestling promotion is the sum of its parts and all the elements of the card are what make up a show. Yet, there are a few surprising HOFers who didn't win the big one in their time in the WWF/WWE, when they maybe should have in retrospect. So let's take a walk through the WWE Hall of Fame and look at some of the biggest superstars to have never won the World Championship in the promotion.