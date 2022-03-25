WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is thrilled that rival and friend, the late Vader, will be joining him in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Hardcore Legend posted a video on his YouTube channel regarding his thoughts on the former WCW, New Japan, All Japan, and WWE star finally being enshrined in the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame class.

“In my opinion, it’s time. It’s time. It’s about damn time,” Foley said. “I’m so happy for Leon’s Family and in a sense, I’m happy for myself too because whenever I asked about the WWE Hall of Fame and who should be in there, the number one name I gave, it used to be Chyna and Vader.

“Chyna’s in there now with DX. That’s another argument for another time if she should get in there on her own, but I always thought the most glaring omission was Vader. I don’t think he had the run he should’ve. It’s not a matter of thinking. I know he did not get the run he should’ve had in WWE. That was a case of the company trying to fix something that wasn’t broken.”

While Vader worked for WWE during the Attitude Era, he was never given the same push he received in WCW and ultimately would spend the latter part of the wrestling boom working for All Japan-Pro Wrestling in the late 90s.

While Foley believes Vader had nothing to prove and even told him such when Vader was alive, he also thinks Vader could’ve been even bigger if used properly in the Attitude Era.

“If Vader had come along during the Attitude Era, oh my goodness,” Foley said. “He’d be up there and all that merchandise and memorabilia along with Austin, Taker, Austin, Taker, Rock, Kane, Triple H, and me. Like I think he was one of the biggest drawing cards of his era. He should not have needed the WWE Hall Of Fame to legitimize his career, but he thought he did and that was the conversation he and I had over and over the last two years that he was alive.

“I would tell him ‘Leon, no one can take away from you what you have done. You don’t need a Hall of Fame to do that.’ And it was almost like he could sense the words were going in one ear and leaving the other because he had placed such importance on being part of the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Mick Foley and Vader famously feuded in WCW, where the duo engaged in several highly memorable, and violent, brawls. Foley talked about how Vader brought out the best with him and could do so with others if they could withstand Vader’s hard-hitting style.

“He brought out the best in people,” Foley said. “I know he brought out the best in me. To me, he was the greatest working big man of my generation. Put him in that argument saying maybe ever. He did things that were thought to be unthinkable. No one even thought about a 400-pound man doing a moonsault because it was not thought to be possible and he proved them wrong.

“I loved working with him. I wouldn’t say they were fun matches, but they were great. I can say he would bring out something in me and, man, we would leave the audience with the feeling that this guy, meaning me, he can hang with that guy. Leon was like a brick wall and you could knock him down, but you had to work hard at it with his help. If you didn’t, he’d crush you. But if you were willing to put in the work and suffer the consequences he would make you better than you have ever been before. He did that for a lot of people.”

