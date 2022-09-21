'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Reveals Interesting Way He Would Travel With His 2x4

When "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan went into wrestling battle, a 2x4 was his weapon of choice. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., the Hall of Famer recalled where he would source his ever-present wooden trademark.

"Well, I've used some big 2x4s, but usually I can break 'em up out back," he said. "That's one thing – I could walk in any building almost anywhere in the country and grab a piece of wood. Sometimes I was out back breaking up pallets."

Duggan recalled how his father-in-law made him a 2x4 case to carry the wood, but he discovered that when he traveled aboard "things were metric overseas so the 2x4s are bigger," thus forcing him to bring his own with him. But that once landed him in during a customs inspection.

"We were going through Italy after traveling for two days," he said. "I had all the guys with me, all the boys, and were going through customs and the guy stops me and he pulls a 2x4 out of his case – and he's wrapping on the board and he looks at me, he goes, 'What do you do with board?' I got Andre and Hogan, everybody's with me, so I figure I'd loosen things up. I said, 'Well, I'm building a house over here piece by piece.' The guy looked at me and goes, 'Sit over there.' So, I learned a big lesson, don't joke with the customs people, brother."

And it wasn't just the customs inspector who was displeased – Duggan added that when he finally got on the bus "everybody was pissed off because I held everybody up there."

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan will be appearing at Pro Wrestling Revolver's Tales From The Ring this Saturday and will be available to stream on FITE.