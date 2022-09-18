'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Discusses Vince McMahon Stepping Down From WWE And His Relationship With Him

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was a longtime staple of the company, but the ebullient wrestling legend is somewhat circumspect when it comes to the subject of Vince McMahon.

"Oh, I don't talk to Vince too much," said Duggan in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. "I never was an office guy. I never went to Bill Watt's house, I never went over to Fritz' house, I've never been to Vince's house – I'm not an office guy. The last thing I would want to be was an agent for WWE."

Duggan was also diplomatic in commenting on the circumstances that forced McMahon's recent exit from WWE's leadership.

"I knew Vince really loved the business and who knows what goes on at that level – that's far removed from me," he continued. "But it would have to take something like that to get Vince out of office. That guy, he's like Flair – he is the business, he loves the business, the ring is his whole deal." Duggan believes it had to be hard for McMahon. "I think he'd be there to the very end."

Nonetheless, Duggan would not offer criticism of his former employer, since Vince "was one of the first guys at the building and one of the last guys to leave" when the shows were done.

Duggan recounts doing voiceovers, and suddenly hearing Vince give notes. "I'm [thinking], 'Holy smokes, he's here listening to rehearsals.' The guy was a workaholic."

Duggan refers to Vince as a "puppet master" but notes "I don't hate Vince McMahon like a lot of other people hate Vince – they spit on the ground." Despite his lengthy career in the territories, WCW, and the independents, Duggan says fans still want to talk about that era.

"That was the golden age, and I was lucky enough to be part of it. And that was Vince McMahon."

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan will be appearing at Pro Wrestling Revolver's "Tales From The Ring" this Saturday, which will be available to stream on FITE.