Second NJPW Event Canceled Due To Typhoon

Recently New Japan Pro Wrestling cancelled their September 18th's Burning Spirit event. This was due to the Typhoon Nanmadol being expected to make landfall somewhere in the south of Japan. The storm has since made contact with Japan's Kyushu Island, forcing citizens to evacuate. Because of this, there is unfortunate news for New Japan fans, as a second show has been cancelled.

Monday, September 19th's Burning Spirit show has been cancelled due to the current weather conditions in Japan. The show was slated to take place at Fukuoka Island City Forum. The card was going to see NJPW Young Lions Yuto Nakashima vs Kosei Fujita in singles action. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi of Los Ingobernables de Japon were set to face off against Bullet Club's KENTA and El Phantasmo

Bullet Club's war with The United Empire was also set to continue, as Hikuleo, Chase Owens, and Bad Luck Fale, were set to be featured in trios action against Empire's Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb.

The main event was supposed to be a preview of Sept. 25th's IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship Match, as Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi were set to team with David Finlay & LA Dojo's The DKC to take on the Jr. Tag Champs Francesco Akira and TJP, along with United Empire comrades Aaron Henare and IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay. Finlay and Ospreay are set to face off in the main event of the Sept. 25th show for Ospreay's US Title.

Another big preview match would've seen Tama Tonga, Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA , Toru Yano & Jado face off against IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows & Gedo. Tonga is set to face Jay White for his title on October 10th, and Tanahashi will be facing Anderson for his title on Sept. 25th.