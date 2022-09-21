Vickie Guerrero Names The Highlight Of Her Career

Though she is now affiliated with All Elite Wrestling, Vickie Guerrero became a staple of WWE programming during the later ruthless aggression era and into the PG, family-friendly era of WWE. With so many memorable moments behind her, Guerrero was asked which of them were her favorite during a new episode of "The Captain's Corner."

"I think the highlight of my career was working with the McMahons in the ring. A lot of people didn't get to do a promo with Vince, or Triple H, or Stephanie, so to be able to – it's just having them trust me to know that they were going to go out there and work with me in the ring, I felt very honored. A lot of pressure on me but the adrenaline and the rush about being excited to work with those three, it was always a great moment that I'll keep in my heart. I mean, I got fired, what? Nine or ten times in WWE."

Along with her moments with the McMahons, Vickie was famously an important part of the custody battle between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio when they were feuding over who was Dominik's real father, and after Eddie passed, Vickie moved on to become a heelish persona that seduced stars like Dolph Ziggler and Edge to create power couples.

As a part of AEW, Guerrero has primarily worked as the manager for "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose, but also appeared on commentary in her first appearance with the company. Guerrero also had a brief stint as the manager of Andrade El Idolo before plans were taken in a new direction.