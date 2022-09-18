Bayley Names Three WWE Hall Of Famers She Wants Damage CTRL To Face

Bayley has revealed which trio of WWE Hall of Famers she'd like Damage CTRL to face. Bayley has aligned herself with former "NXT" standouts Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The faction has already garnered significant success with Kai and SKY winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Appearing as a guest on "Casual Conversations," Bayley was asked if there are any WWE legends who she'd want Damage CTRL to face. The former two-time WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion and former "Raw" Women's Champion made it clear that she doesn't want stars of the past lingering in today's WWE.

"Lita, Trish [Stratus], Beth [Phoenix], get them out of here," Bayley said. "This is our place. Don't come back."

Bayley's answer may not come as much of a surprise. After all, she interrupted Stratus during her in-ring promo on the August 22 episode of "Raw" and questioned what business the former seven-time WWE Women's Champion had on the show. Stratus teased getting back in the ring someday when issuing a warning to Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL.

Phoenix appeared on that same episode of "Raw." She saved her husband Edge from being attacked by The Judgment Day after his victory over Damian Priest. With The Judgment Day recently taking Edge out of action again, there's a chance that Phoenix will return to confront Rhea Ripley.

Lita has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV throughout the years, so perhaps Bayley's wish may not be so far-fetched. For now, Damage CTRL will need to worry about Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Bayley seems primed for an eventual showdown with Belair, while Asuka and Bliss recently gestured to Kai and SKY that they want a piece of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.