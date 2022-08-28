Rhea Ripley Teases Match With Hall Of Famer In Deleted Tweet

Edge and The Mysterios' ongoing feud with Judgment Day has been heating up in recent weeks. On last week's episode of "WWE Raw," Edge faced Damian Priest in the show's main event. After the match, Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, jumped the barricade to protect her husband from a beatdown at the hands of Priest's stablemates, resulting in some bad blood between her and Rhea Ripley.

All signs point toward an inevitable showdown between Phoenix and Ripley, but no matches have been confirmed at the time of this writing. However, a deleted Ripley tweet — which was captured by a member of the Squared Circle subreddit — may have confirmed that a match will occur in the near future.

"I just know @RheaRipley_WWE is going to bring some hell to Beth Phoenix. I'm rooting for her all the way," she wrote, indicating that she has unfinished business with the Hall of Famer.

This tweet came after Phoenix commented on the possibility of a match with Ripley. The Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since this year's "Royal Rumble" show, which saw her and husband Edge defeat fellow wrestling couple The Miz and Maryse. While she's mostly retired from in-ring action, Phoenix has shown that she's willing to return for sporadic programs.

Ripley was recruited alongside Damian Priest to join The Judgment Day with Edge. After "Hell in a Cell" earlier this year, Finn Balor joined the stable, and he, Ripley, and Priest turned their backs on Edge. Ever since returning to WWE at "SummerSlam," Edge has been interfering in Judgment Day's matches, but Phoenix joining the feud will add a new layer to the proceedings.