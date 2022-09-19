James Gunn Provides Update On Peacemaker Season 2 Starring John Cena

While he just celebrated his 20th anniversary in the WWE on the June 27 episode of "Raw," fans don't get to see John Cena in the squared circle on a regular basis these days. The 16-time world champion isn't just in high demand in professional wrestling, but Hollywood is knocking on his door constantly. Part of that likely has to do with the success of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." In fact, Cena's stint as Peacemaker in the DC film about a reluctant team of government-sanctioned rogues was so successful that the Doctor of Thuganomics earned an eponymous spinoff on HBO Max. Almost immediately after the fan favorite series finished its first season, a second season was ordered.

But when the renewal was announced, the question remained as to when season 2 would arrive. Back in January, Gunn revealed that pre-production wouldn't happen for a little bit, as he is just coming off an incredibly busy few years that included his DCEU work, a number of "Guardians of the Galaxy" projects for Marvel Studios, and the upcoming "Coyote v. Acme" — which also features Cena. Now, the acclaimed filmmaker has offered an update on when he'll get to return to the world of the gun-toting, hair-band-loving, toilet-seat-helmet wearing assassin... Kinda.

Gunn sent out a tweet this weekend to celebrate the birthday of Danielle Brooks, the actor who played Leota Adebayo alongside Cena's Christopher Smith on "Peacemaker." The sweet sentiment also mentioned that he would see her back on set "in just a few months." While that's hardly a concrete release date, it's still good to know that the ball will be rolling sooner rather than later.