WWE Raw Preview: Lashley Vs. Rollins, Theory Vs. Owens

Tonight's "WWE Raw" is scheduled to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with the show advertised to include an exciting title bout as well as a match set to build up a burgeoning feud between two of the brand's top performers.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title against Seth Rollins, after Rollins stated his intent to pursue a championship on "Raw" last week. Rollins' speech was interrupted by Matt Riddle, and he would go on to cause Riddle to lose his match against Finn Balor. Later in the show, however, Lashley interrupted a backstage interview with Rollins and accepted Rollins' challenge for the U.S. title. Lashley last successfully defended the championship on television two weeks ago against The Miz in a Steel Cage Match.

Meanwhile, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory, is scheduled to face Kevin Owens tonight after Owens confronted Theory last week following Theory's sneak attack on Johnny Gargano. The confrontation quickly became physical, and Theory just barely managed to avoid taking a stunner from Owens. The two are now set to handle their differences in the ring tonight — it remains to be seen whether Gargano gets involved.

Those are the only matches that have been announced for tonight's "Raw" so far, but the show will likely also follow up on the ongoing feud between Bianca Belair and Bayley, as well as Damage CTRL's tag team championship victory and Judgment Day's brutal assault on Edge that closed last week's episode.