Leila Grey Provides Update On Her AEW Status

Earlier this year, Leila Grey, a regular on AEW's dark shows, was brought to the company's primary programming. Grey was tasked with the role of filling in for Red Velvet as a member of The Baddies: a collection of women in alliance with the current TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, and the maniacal manager, Stokley Hathaway. In a recent conversation with "Dye Sporting Network," Grey looked back on her run so far with AEW and also revealed some big news about her current contractual status.

"Well, AEW has been fantastic. Like, I was working with them for probably like a year and a half doing the dark matches. I started in March of 2021. This past Summer, in July, I was signed. Now, I'm part of The Baddies alongside the TBS Champion, Jade Cargill — you already know — and Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet, when she comes back; she's injured right now."

Unlike countless other stars in the past, Grey never received a graphic on social media that said, "Leila Grey is All Elite," so it was unclear until now what exactly her deal entailed with the company. There is still no word on which tier of contract she received; as mentioned in the past by former AEW Executive Vice President and current WWE star Cody Rhodes, the company has "tier one, two, three, four, and tier Jericho." "Tier 0 is just a signing bonus and exclusivity to us in terms of we get a first option on you, I believe is how it works, and we guarantee you x amount of dates, five dates," Cody explained. "The exclusivity thing is case by case, but we guarantee you x amount of dates." Grey will be in Cargill's corner when she faces Diamante in a TBS Championship match on Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage."