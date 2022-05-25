Could a new member be joining Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan in the Baddies Section? An Instagram post from Velvet suggests the ranks of the Baddies could soon be strengthened.

On Monday, Velvet posted a photo featuring herself, fellow Baddies member Hogan and AEW star Sonny Kiss all posing in similar gear.

“My vibe with these two is UNMATCHED,” Velvet said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED VELVET 🍰 (@la_redvelvet)

Several others in AEW responded to the message, including Brian Cage, AEW’s Community Outreach Officer Amanda Huber, and Kiss herself.

“Big facts!” Kiss responded.

Outside of the ring, Kiss appears to be close with all the members of the Baddies. Recently she posted a video of her, Hogan, and Velvet dancing backstage following the May 14 episode of AEW Rampage.

While AEW TBS Champion Cargill wasn’t featured in either photo, she and Kiss appear to be close friends as well, having posed together at the 2021 Kulture City Ball last August. In April of this year, Cargill expressed her desire to work with Kiss.

“I want Sonny Kiss in my baddie section,” Cargill tweeted. “Her confidence can’t be taught.”

I want @SonnyKissXO in my baddie section 😈. Her confidence can’t be taught. 💅🏾😈😈😈 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 14, 2022

We look sooooo good Sonny. You’re so my spirit animal 🖤 https://t.co/iPgx0d3mb2 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) August 23, 2021

Whether Sonny Kiss will join the Baddies Section or not remains to be seen. She was recently in the news after she responded to an account mocking the fact that Kiss hadn’t appeared on AEW Dynamite since October of 2020, where she was defeated by Kenny Omega in the first round of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament. Kiss most recently appeared on AEW Dark, defeating Carlie Bravo in singles action.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts