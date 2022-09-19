WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock

Roman Reigns has been calling himself the Head of the Table, but fans have long speculated that Reigns' cousin, The Rock, could take exception to that moniker if he ever returns to WWE. In the mean time, one member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster has weighed in on the potential mega showdown between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the man known simply as The Great One.

During an interview with Ricochet, Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count" podcast jokingly asked the former Intercontinental Champion why The Rock would be the perfect man to dethrone Reigns.

"Because The Rock is the best in the world," Ricochet said simply. "Who else is it gonna be?"

Ricochet is aware that The Rock is in high demand, but if the stars align, he believes the match can come to fruition.

"He can do anything he wants to do," Ricochet said. "If that's what he wants to do, it's gonna happen."

With that said, Ricochet isn't selling himself short when it comes to potentially challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship himself down the line.

"Roman's on a freaking roll right now," Ricochet said. "I'd like to get my hands on him too. I know Roman's Roman, but I ain't never gonna say nobody gonna beat me. You ain't never gonna find that."

Reigns is fresh off a successful title defense over Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. He will be putting his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a high-profile match against social media celebrity and part-time WWE superstar Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5. Ricochet has recently found himself in conflict with Reigns' stable, The Bloodline, and recently defeated "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn on "SmackDown."