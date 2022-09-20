WWE Reviving Past Stipulation For Seth Rollins Vs. Matt Riddle Rematch

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match is set for the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8.

For several weeks, Rollins had rejected Riddle's plea for a rematch, following his win over The Original Bro at Clash at the Castle. However, Riddle took matters into his own hands on the 9/19 episode of "WWE Raw," costing Rollins in his title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. A little later on the show, Rollins would return the favor by helping The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest put away Riddle & Rey Mysterio in a tag team bout.

After costing each other matches, Riddle and Rollins would come to blows in the backstage area, until they were separated by WWE officials. Once Rollins agreed to a rematch, Riddle made it clear he wanted to wrestle his arch nemesis inside the Fight Pit. WWE's announcers subsequently confirmed the stipulation match for Extreme Rules.

This will be only the third Fight Pit match in WWE history, following Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher on the May 27, 2020, episode on "NXT," and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Thatcher on the January 20, 2021 episode of "NXT." It was Thatcher who prevailed victorious on both occasions, defeating Riddle by TKO and Ciampa by submission.

For those unaware of the concept of a Fight Pit, the competitors fight inside a ring sans ropes and turnbuckles. Instead, the canvas is surrounded by steel, but unlike a traditional pro wrestling steel cage structure, there are no doors, and the cage is surrounded by raised platforms. The only way to win is via submission or TKO.