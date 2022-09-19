WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Match

The Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley United States Title match that opened the 9/19 episode of "WWE Raw" has been widely praised on social media.

The match was filled with near falls and creative counter maneuvers, especially the spot where Rollins turned Lashley's Spear attempt into a pedigree. There was also a spot in the match where Lashley blocked a Stomp attempt from Rollins only to power up and clothesline his opponent out of the ring!

As the two veteran wrestlers continued to exchange near falls, Lashley seemed to have the match won when he locked in the Hurt Lock. However, Rollins would capitalize on the referee getting accidentally knocked down by low-blowing Lashley before nailing the Stomp on the U.S. Champion. Just then, Matt Riddle charged down the ring, causing just enough distraction for Lashley to nail the spear on Rollins for the pinfall victory.

WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James heaped praise onto both men for their efforts, while also tweeting his approval of WWE's production crew.

"What a great match! Best match So far! #WWERaw great camera angles to tell two different stories at once," Road Dogg wrote on Twitter.

With "WWE Raw" facing stiff competition from two "Monday Night Football" games, the placement of the Rollins vs. Lashley match – at the start of the show – seemed like a strategic move. The match was followed by Damage CTRL's championship celebration, with Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory rounding off the first hour.

Meanwhile, the Rollins vs. Riddle rematch is now confirmed for the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8.