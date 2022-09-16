Stipulation Added To Liv Morgan Vs. Ronda Rousey Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Last week, it was made official that former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey would get another shot at regaining the title when she takes on current champion Liv Morgan. Now, a stipulation has been added to their title showdown at WWE's Extreme Rules event.

The first time these two went one on one, Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract just hours after winning it, against Rousey, and won the "SmackDown's" Women's Championship. The two had a rematch later that same month at SummerSlam. Morgan won again, this time in a more controversial fashion.

At the Extreme Rules event next month, Morgan will defend her title against Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match. The challenge was issued by Morgan to Rousey during Friday night's edition of "SmackDown" when the two came face to face backstage. Rousey scoffed and laughed at the challenge before turning to a serious demeanor, telling Morgan, "It's your funeral."

Not only was the challenge laid down by Morgan, but an interesting point was also brought up by the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. While demanding respect from Rousey, Morgan brought up the fact that she is the only person to defeat Rousey not once, but twice. Whether that be in the wrestling ring or the octagon.

Rousey hasn't lost much. Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm both knocked her out to gain victories during Rousey's UFC career. In WWE, Sasha Banks and Bayley were the first to defeat Rousey. They won a tag team match over Rousey and Natalya on "Raw" in early 2019. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have also scored wins over Rousey.