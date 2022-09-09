Liv Morgan's Title Challenger At Extreme Rules Decided On WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey is now official for the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8.

Rousey became the No. 1 contender to Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Title by winning a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match this week, defeating the likes of Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya and Lacey Evans. While Natalya was the first woman to be eliminated after Rousey locked in her Armbar, Evans and Li were eliminated simultaneously thereafter, as Rousey and Deville locked in their submission holds – Armbar and Head Lock Choke – on Evans and Li respectively.

The match came down to Rousey and Deville – two women with an MMA background – trying to take each other down to the mat with a series of strikes and take-down combinations. Rousey would eventually win by hitting Piper's Pit followed by an Ankle Lock, forcing Deville to tap out.

Morgan was seen sitting in the rafters watching the match. She had defeated Rousey for the title at SummerSlam in a controversial finish after Rousey locked in the Armbar, only for Morgan to stand up and plant her opponent's shoulders to the mat for a pinfall victory. However, Morgan had tapped before the referee counted to three, which the announcers acknowledged on the live broadcast. After the match, an irate Rousey destroyed Morgan and put her in another Armbar. When the referee tried to contain her, Rousey did the same to him, forcing WWE officials to make a run-in to restrain her.

Rousey's actions at SummerSlam led to her storyline suspension, which was finally lifted last week.

According to several reports, Rousey is expected to wrestle longtime rival Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39.