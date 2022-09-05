Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey

By Marco Rovere/Sept. 5, 2022 1:20 pm EDT

Former UFC Champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey have been laying waste to the WWE since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank; the situation grew worse when Rousey lost her rematch at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She has been attacking referees and backstage talent — including recently arm-barring Adam Pearce — which has garnered a positive reaction from WWE fans.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, WWE isn't planning on having Rousey be a baby face, stating that they wanted her to be a "mainline woman superstar" and not just "a woman on the roster who is below [Bianca] Belair," a role into which he feels Rousey was somewhat falling. Continuing to talk about the goal for Rousey's current storyline, Meltzer stated that the company wants her to become a "special attraction," and a "big Brock Lesnar star."

The belief surrounding this story was that since Liv Morgan was being cheered as a baby face after her triumphant championship victory, Rousey would become a heel. However, WWE's goal all along wasn't necessarily to make her a heel, according to Meltzer, but always "to make her a big, big star." The company is said to be "fine" if she ends up becoming a baby face from this.

As for the ultimate goal surrounding Rousey's heelish tactics, Meltzer reported that this plan is all set up to build towards a WrestleMania 39 match between Rousey and the currently injured former Women's Champion Becky Lynch, given their long-standing history they have with each other.

