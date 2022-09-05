Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey

Former UFC Champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey have been laying waste to the WWE since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank; the situation grew worse when Rousey lost her rematch at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She has been attacking referees and backstage talent — including recently arm-barring Adam Pearce — which has garnered a positive reaction from WWE fans.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, WWE isn't planning on having Rousey be a baby face, stating that they wanted her to be a "mainline woman superstar" and not just "a woman on the roster who is below [Bianca] Belair," a role into which he feels Rousey was somewhat falling. Continuing to talk about the goal for Rousey's current storyline, Meltzer stated that the company wants her to become a "special attraction," and a "big Brock Lesnar star."

The belief surrounding this story was that since Liv Morgan was being cheered as a baby face after her triumphant championship victory, Rousey would become a heel. However, WWE's goal all along wasn't necessarily to make her a heel, according to Meltzer, but always "to make her a big, big star." The company is said to be "fine" if she ends up becoming a baby face from this.

As for the ultimate goal surrounding Rousey's heelish tactics, Meltzer reported that this plan is all set up to build towards a WrestleMania 39 match between Rousey and the currently injured former Women's Champion Becky Lynch, given their long-standing history they have with each other.