This year’s WWE Money In The Bank was an event Liv Morgan will never forgeta fter winning the Money In The Bank briefcase and successfully cashing it in on the same night, but which of those victories means more to her personally? That’s something Morgan recently tried to determine when speaking with “SportsKeeda,” but it wasn’t a simple decision.

“I want to say winning the championship just because, you know, it’s bigger,” Morgan said. “They feel so even. I don’t know, because Money In The Bank was kinda enough for me, that blew me away, so to cash in the same night and then become champion it was just like, ‘Whoa.’ I am still kind of coming to terms a little bit … So I don’t know which one felt more special, or bigger, or better to me.”

The “SmackDown” Women’s title first title is the first championship of Morgan’s WWE career. Morgan cashed in the briefcase to end Ronda Rousey’s reign after Rousey had defended the title in a hard-fought encounter against Natalya. But before she could reach that point, Morgan had to go through six other women in a ladder match to earn the opportunity.

Despite the inner conflict, Morgan eventually came to a decision, confirming her initial instinct. “No, cashing in, I lie,” she said.

Now that she’s won the gold, the former Riott Squad star’s focus is now on retaining it, and putting together an impressive reign. Her first title defense will take place this weekend at WWE SummerSlam, and it is the former champion and ex-UFC star Rousey that she will have to deal with, as they are scheduled to compete in a rematch at the upcoming premium live event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “SportsKeeda” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

