SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan’s recent push up the top of the card is reportedly directly related to Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE walkout.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Banks and Naomi’s walkout on May 16 opened the door for a new top-tier woman babyface on the SmackDown brand, and WWE management felt the time was right to pull the trigger on Morgan. Meltzer described the situation as Morgan getting “the pick of the draw” when WWE decided to push a new Superstar.

Furthermore, Morgan’s popularity with the crowds also helped her case to receive the ongoing push, Meltzer added.

In the aftermath of Banks and Naomi’s walkout, Fightful Select reported that the two women were in line to challenge for the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Titles, respectively, despite holding the Women’s Tag Team Titles at the time. If that scenario had unfolded, Banks would have feuded with Ronda Rousey and Naomi with Bianca Belair. However, Banks and Naomi were reportedly against the idea of WWE booking them as singles competitors and essentially devaluing their Tag Team Titles.

To Morgan’s credit, her title reign is already being viewed as a success. According to PWInsider, Morgan’s merchandise is a hot-ticket item at WWE live events, and she’s consistently garnering some of the loudest reactions on the shows.

While most of the WWE Universe has embraced Morgan’s title reign, the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and veteran referee Jimmy Korderas are not exactly sold on her. In a recent chat with Corey Graves on the “After the Bell” podcast, Morgan addressed her detractors.

“Everyone has their opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Liv Morgan said. “What you think about me is none of my business, you know? If you love me, if you hate me, I mean, I can only do what I feel is right and that’s something that I’ve kind of done my whole career.

Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. The match will mark her first televised title defense since she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to get her first taste of championship gold in WWE. She has been defending the title against Rousey and Natalya in Triple-Threat Matches at live events recently, with Natalya eating the pin.

