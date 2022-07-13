WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with WWE on BT Sport.

During the interview, Morgan made her own word up to describe how leading up to winning the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title felt. According to Morgan the task of winning the WWE SmackDown World Title felt untacable.

“I knew no matter what I do for the rest of my career, I’m hoping and working towards having hundreds of amazing moments. I know though nothing will ever compare to or feel like Money In The Bank, did for me personally. It just truly felt like we did it. I felt like I was celebrating with thousands of friends and family that just watched me and willed me to accomplish this kind of task that feels untacable. I just made up a word.

“I definitely took in my moments and tried to take in as much of it I possible could. Just standing there and looking around, just trying to remember everyone’s face and remember what I have heard. I mean, I watched it back a million times. I’m not going to lie. I watched me winning Money In The Bank and cashing in back one hundred times each. It never gets hold.”

At Money In The Bank, Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans to win the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. That same night, she would cash in the briefcase and beat Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

There recently was some controversy between Liv Morgan and Natalya over the footage of Natalya no-selling Liv Morgan’s Oblivion finishing move at a recent house show in Sacramento, CA.

Below is the interview:

“No matter what I do for the rest of my career, nothing will ever compare or feel like Money in the Bank did.” Lifelong dreams fulfilled in an instant for @YaOnlyLivvOnce ✨😊 pic.twitter.com/mrlpGT0Dc5 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 12, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]