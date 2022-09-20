Roman Reigns On How Logan Paul's Ignorance About WWE Will Hurt Him

Roman Reigns is set to collide with Logan Paul and he thinks the YouTube star is ignorant of the wrestling business. During a press conference in Las Vegas this past weekend, WWE announced that Reigns will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

During an interview with SecondsOut, Reigns explained why this match is coming to fruition.

"Well, I think WWE is the land of the impossible," Reigns said. "This is the place where you could possibly see Godzilla take on King Kong, you know what I mean? So, we're always trying to match-make and create these opportunities and these moments that the fans have never seen before, especially with the fight game being the way that it is. We want to go on the opposite end and just give the very best match-ups."

Reigns went on to put over Paul's ability to draw attention and his athleticism. With that said, he doesn't appreciate Paul getting mouthy with him during the presser.

"It's just ignorance, man," Reigns said. "It's fine from afar, but when I'm sitting on the same stage and I'm hear some of that dumb sh*t spewed out, of course it's gonna anger me and things are gonna pop off. But at the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul, YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do."

Reigns suggested Paul ditch the wrestling business and stick to vlogging. Time will tell if Paul can give the Tribal Chief any sort of trouble.

