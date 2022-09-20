WWE Sends Titles To Winning Team From Premiere League They've Invested In

It's a momentous week for the Waterdogs Lacrosse team — the players managed to snag their first Premier Lacrosse Championship, and one of their star athletes, Michael Sowers, was named MVP of the championship game. Paul Rabil, a co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League alongside his brother, Mike Rabil, took to social media with a series of pictures celebrating the win. In the photos, a specially-crafted WWE Championship representing the team is awarded to Sowers and the other players upon the victory. "At this year's all-star break, we announced that the WWE joined as an investor in Premier Lacrosse. On Sunday, we got our very own custom championship title to commemorate the big game," Rabil wrote on Twitter. Triple H also sent a congratulatory message to Sowers and the Waterdogs through his Twitter account, telling the team they should "celebrate like a WWE champion!"

The Premier Lacrosse League first debuted in June 2019 with a 14-week touring schedule that visits 12 major-market cities. One of the most appealing aspects of the league for athletes to sign is the inclusion of guaranteed salaries, health care, and league equity upon being signed to the league. Eight teams compete, each with 26 players on their rosters.

Along with the recent edition of WWE as sponsored supporters, the PLL is supported by an investment group that includes Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos Sports Partners, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and others. In terms of distribution, the PLL has exclusive media rights agreements with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+, and they were awarded the Best Employers in Sports by Front Office Sports 2021 for the work culture they provide and the overall impact they've made on the sport of lacrosse. Given all those positives, it's not surprising that Triple H and WWE want to be associated with the league.