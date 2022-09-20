Bayley Poses With Other Bay Area Legends Backstage At WWE Raw

Since returning to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has made quite the impact: forming a faction with her friends Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and installing herself as a challenger to "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

After pinning the champion at WWE's Clash at the Castle in six-woman tag team action, Bayley positioned herself for a shot at Belair's championship at the upcoming WWE premium live event Extreme Rules. The match will serve as Bayley's first time challenging for the belt since losing to Belair in June of 2021 at Hell in the Cell. That match also had the unfortunate distinction of being the last bout she wrestled before suffering a major injury that would sideline her for over a year.

After declaring her match with Belair for Extreme Rules this past Monday on "Raw" — which emanated from San Jose, California (Bayley's hometown) — the Damage CTRL leader posted a photo to her social media with two fellow athletes who play for teams in the Bay Area: George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and NBA Champion Golden State Warriors player Kevon Looney.

Kittle, a longtime wrestling fan who has talked about his admiration and love for the industry before, could be seen sporting a Shawn Michaels shirt. However, this was certainly not the first time the NFL star has shown up to a WWE event, having attended "SmackDown" in 2019.