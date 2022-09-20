Backstage News On WWE's Paid Holiday Schedule For Employees

WWE employees are likely rejoicing with this latest bit of company news. Fightful is reporting that WWE Chairwomen and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO Nick Khan, and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently conducted a meeting with all employees.

During the meeting, it was announced that all WWE employees will be getting extra paid holidays. Veterans Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving eve, and a floating holiday have all been added to the 2023 schedule.

Fightful notes that the all-employee meeting was said to have boosted morale, which was the main goal for McMahon, Khan, and Levesque. WWE is still set to run holiday tours next year, and the report notes that days off could vary. WWE also briefly addressed an expansion to its flexible work policy, with more details to come.

The 2023 holiday schedule in WWE includes New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day (July 3, 4), Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-24), and a holiday break (Dec. 25-29).

WWE underwent a major shift when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company. His announcement was made in the midst of investigations into a slew of hush money payments made to former employees in an attempt to hide accusations of sexual misconduct.

Vince McMahon played a vital role in the direction of WWE programming. Now that he's out of the picture, Levesque now oversees the creative process on "Raw" and "SmackDown." This has also led to some returns of previously released superstars and "NXT" call-ups that likely wouldn't have happened under the previous regime.