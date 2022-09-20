Tony Khan Seemingly Takes Shot At WWE Raw Viewership

AEW Owner Tony Khan appeared to take a dig at WWE "Raw" after this past Monday's episode registered the show's lowest viewership in months.

Khan took to Twitter Tuesday evening and tweeted a GIF of a man yelling, "Are you ready for some football."

This week's episode of "Raw" had to go against some tough competition from the NFL, in the form of two "Monday Night Football" games: the Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills game and the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles. The games aired on ESPN and ABC.

According to Showbuzz Daily, "Raw" ranked fifth among cable originals on Monday night. The September 19 episode drew an average of 1.594 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demo. The top spot on all of broadcast television Monday night went to the NFL, with the Vikings and Eagles game that aired on ABC. Overall, the game did 12.86 million viewers and a 3.81 in the 18-49 key demo.

Last week's episode of "Raw" finished seventh among cable originals. It had to contend with the premiere of "Monday Night Football" and The Emmys.

Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan, owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. He bought the team in 2012. As noted over the weekend, Tony and AEW star Adam Cole were hanging out at the Jaguars game together. Tony tweeted a photo of him and Cole outside of the TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL team. On Sunday, The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up their first win of the 2022 NFL regular season against the Indianapolis Colts. The score was 24 to 0, and Tony praised the win on Twitter.