Adam Cole And Tony Khan Hang Out At Jaguars Game

Adam Cole and AEW owner Tony Khan recently had a get-together in Jacksonville, Florida. Khan had a big weekend, with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking up their first win of the 2022 NFL regular season. Fulham FC also emerged victorious in a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest FC. Khan took to his Twitter account to boast about his recent success and included an image of him meeting Cole outside of TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"After a great AEW Dynamite with our biggest viewership in 51 weeks ahead of Grand Slam Wednesday + Fulham FC with a great away win Friday + Jaguars winning our home opener 24-0 yesterday + seeing Adam Cole afterwards, it was maybe the best week I've had, thanks to all of YOU!" Cole has been away from in-ring action since the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door crossover pay-per-view event back on June 26. Reports suggested that Cole suffered a "very serious concussion" during the Four-Way Match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, which explains the rushed finish. Cole had ducked a Rainmaker from Kazuchika Okada and didn't look good as he laid on the mat. Jay White then hit Okada with the Blade Runner and pinned Cole without actually doing a move to him.

Cole did appear on the August 3 episode of "Dynamite" to run an angle where he, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish turned on The Young Bucks. Cole got physical during the segment, but he noticeably didn't take any bumps. Just a few weeks before that "Dynamite" appearance, Cole told Wrestle Buddies that he's on track to eventually make his return to in-ring action. He admitted that he was a bit nervous about his future after suffering the injury, but he's confident that he'll be cleared soon.