The Blue Meanie Opens Up About Burying The Hatchet With JBL

Blue Meanie is no stranger to making money off of personal animosity.

Meanie recently spoke to Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman and broached the topic of the recent animosity in the AEW locker room. Meanie says that he can relate to former AEW World Champion CM Punk "on this whole issue of exploding" and wanting to air out grievances. Meanie recalled his own backstage drama while he was in WWE.

"It's been well known that me and JBL had our issues from '98 to 2000 when I worked there," Meanie said, "and when I left I spoke my mind, and then it came to a head at One Night Stand in 2005."

Meanie is referring to an infamous incident where JBL bloodied Meanie's face during a brawl between WWE Superstars and former ECW stars. Meanie explained how he and JBL later mended fences and blended fiction with reality.

"Well, WWE brought me out to Sacramento. Me and JBL talked our issues out and we turned a really ugly shoot into a work, and we both made some money off it."