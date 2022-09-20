Madusa Reacts To WWE NXT 'Trying To Steal My Gimmick'

Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze) recently did an interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cora Jade putting her "NXT" Tag Team Women's Title belt in the trash on the July 19 edition of "NXT 2.0." It was on December 18, 1995, on "WCW Nitro" when Madusa infamously dropped her WWE Women's Title in the garbage.

"The Cora Jade throwing the belt in the trash, what was that? They keep trying to steal my gimmick," said Madusa. "What is that? You'll never be able to do it. The thing is when I saw that, I said, 'Well damn at least that b*tch got to keep her job."

Madusa appeared on the July 27 edition of "NXT 2.0," a week after Jade's incident. While on the show, she brought Roxanne Perez the garbage can, where her former tag team partner dumped the title belt and announced a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Championship match to crown new champions. The winners of the match ended up being Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The duo still holds the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles.

Also, during the interview with SEScoops, Madusa teased that she isn't done in the ring.

"Never say never. That damn saying is such a trademark in this business because you can't. I've never had a retirement match and I would love to have a retirement match, but that may have gone and sailed."

