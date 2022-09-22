Booker T Believes Current WWE SmackDown Star Is Already A Hall Of Famer

Booker T is predicting that "WWE Smackdown" star Sheamus will someday join him as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the six-time world champion praised the Irish-born wrestler as someone who "has always been in my fave five," noting how his focus makes him stand out within WWE.

"He's a worker," Booker said. "He's not one of those guys that [is] just looking to be at the top of the guard. He's a soldier and soldiers normally find their way to the top of the card."

Booker also highlighted how Sheamus can switch wrestling personas with ease.

"As of late, he's been able to change his character," he continued, noting Sheamus' latest incarnation as the "Irish pub drinking man with his boys hanging out whatnot. Sometimes when you're in the business you've got to be able to shift gears for a second."

While Booker admitted he was "one of the guys who wanted to see the "Celtic Warrior" again," he nonetheless considered Sheamus to be a wrestler who "can actually go out there and have those matches with a Drew McIntyre, another big guy, [and] go to another big guy."

Booker predicted this is "going to be the year of the heavyweight" and added that he loves "seeing Sheamus go out there [and] perform at this level. And, then again, I love what he tried to do also by switching his character and giving me some entertainment for a minute as well."

