Bayley Believes Former WWE NXT Match Could Headline WrestleMania
The Four Horsewomen of the WWE broke boundaries for women's wrestling, creating a new dynamic in the way fans and the company viewed the division, garnering tons of interest and breathing life into a division that had been pushed to the side for decades.
Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley are pioneers in the recent growth of women's wrestling. All four have held multiple championships, including three of the four holding the "NXT" Women's Championship during their time on the black and gold brand. As the four have continued to establish themselves as bigger stars, many have dreamed of watching them step in the ring together one more time, harkening back to their match at "NXT" TakeOver: Rival in 2015.
Speaking on the women's dream match everyone wants to see, Bayley joined the "In the Kliq" podcast to talk about said match, detailing the place she'd like to see it happen most.
Revisiting 'Rival'
"I think that's always been something that the fans would want to see for sure," Bayley said. "We did that in 'NXT' at ['NXT' TakeOver: Rival], that was when Sasha won the title and I think after that night we were just like, 'Whoa, we can do this at WrestleMania.'
"So that has been a goal of ours for a long time, it's a goal of mine, I don't know how they feel about it now. I don't see why not, everything we've done hasn't been done in the past and exceeded everyone's expectations so I don't see why it wouldn't happen someday in the future. Could be WrestleMania 50, could be WrestleMania 75, could be next WrestleMania, who knows."
Whether this match happens this year at WrestleMania is very unclear at this time with lots of time between now and then, but the match does have the potential to main event the show. However, there are many factors that could delay this match, including Banks and Flair's current absence from the WWE and Lynch's current injury and desire to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38.
