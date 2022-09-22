Bayley Believes Former WWE NXT Match Could Headline WrestleMania

"I think that's always been something that the fans would want to see for sure," Bayley said. "We did that in 'NXT' at ['NXT' TakeOver: Rival], that was when Sasha won the title and I think after that night we were just like, 'Whoa, we can do this at WrestleMania.'

"So that has been a goal of ours for a long time, it's a goal of mine, I don't know how they feel about it now. I don't see why not, everything we've done hasn't been done in the past and exceeded everyone's expectations so I don't see why it wouldn't happen someday in the future. Could be WrestleMania 50, could be WrestleMania 75, could be next WrestleMania, who knows."

Whether this match happens this year at WrestleMania is very unclear at this time with lots of time between now and then, but the match does have the potential to main event the show. However, there are many factors that could delay this match, including Banks and Flair's current absence from the WWE and Lynch's current injury and desire to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38.

