Becky Lynch On What Ronda Rousey Needs To Do To Get Another WWE WrestleMania Match

Becky Lynch is making it crystal clear that "The Man" is back. Lynch switched things up with her character after taking time off for her pregnancy. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 and blindsided Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion.

Lynch took on a heel persona, but fans continued to cheer for her and clamored for the return of "The Man." The WWE Universe got its wish after Belair pinned Lynch in the opener at SummerSlam 2022. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY made a surprise appearance and looked to be planning to attack Belair. Lynch got up and was by Belair's side, causing Bayley's faction to leave the ring.

Now that Lynch has returned to her most popular persona, many believe she will finally get a one-on-one match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Lynch responded to the speculation.

"Maybe if she starts training a little bit more," Lynch said. "Maybe if she gets a little better."

Lynch went on to say that she enjoys being a babyface again despite not being able to soak it in due to her shoulder injury. She detailed a meeting with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's Chief Content Officer, who expressed his belief that Lynch should be back in a babyface role. Lynch was all for it and said she's happy that Levesque has taken over the reins of creative.

For Lynch, it's now a matter of her recovery process. For now, she seems confident that she will be able to wrestle on WWE's biggest show of 2023.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Out Of Character" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.