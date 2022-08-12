Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party

WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.

However, since Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at this year's SummerSlam on July 30, there's been some uncertainty over The Man's status for next year's Showcase of Immortals. Following Lynch's emotional promo on the August 1 episode of "WWE Raw," WWE issued a press release noting that the former champion "is expected to be out for several months," and Fightful Select reported last week that there's a "50/50 chance" of Lynch undergoing surgery to fix her shoulder, meaning her injury timeline could depend on a myriad of factors.

However, Lynch herself provided a positive update earlier this month, positing a photo of herself lifting weights with her good arm, and at Thursday's WrestleMania 39 Launch Party, she seemed to dispel any doubts about her availability for WrestleMania.