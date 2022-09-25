Sean Waltman Praises Legend For Always Being Good To Him

While Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was signing for K&S WrestleFest, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger helped him out early on in his career.

"Before all of that, I always thought he was a wonderful guy," said Waltman. "He was so good to me. From the first time I came on to WWF, I wasn't making any money. He was one of the guys — like I was getting paid, just wasn't much. He would take me with him. Let me travel with him, let me stay in his room with him, and he wouldn't take a dime. F–ing love that guy. Even in WCW when we were together."

Waltman first signed with WWE in 1993 and left the company in 1996. That same year, Waltman joined WCW and was part of the New World Order. Waltman and Luger had a few matches together in WCW, including several where 'The Total Package' tagged with The Giant (The Big Show). Waltman's WCW career ended in 1998 after he was fired by Eric Bischoff. He returned to WWE shortly after WCW.

In past interviews, Waltman spoke about how low his pay was early in his WWE career. At one time, $200 was the cash advance limit while on the road. Waltman noted that "If you didn't get the $200 cash advance, you might have got $150 on your check." Waltman was also part of Luger's "WWE Legends" special on A&E that aired last month.

