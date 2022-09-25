Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim.

Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel live event, Rahim posed some pertinent questions to the long-standing champion. He asked about the validity of such a match, as well as Paul's credentials in and out of the ring and the YouTuber's critical takes on the pro wrestling industry.

Reigns proceeded to take the "three-time wrestler" Paul to task for his criticism and disrespect of the industry Reigns and family grew up on: "It's just ignorance, man ... it's fine from afar, but when you're sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that, that dumb sh*t spewed out, of course it's going to anger me and things are going to pop off, but at the same time, before he came along ... I didn't even know who he was."

A follow-up question put forth by Rahim brought to mind just how other active superstars in the WWE might feel with celebrities like Paul or Bad Bunny coming in and taking up space on the roster, and whether there should be concern for regular wrestlers losing out on their spots and potential moments. Reigns replied as only "The Tribal Chief" could: "Be so good that nobody can take your spot. I don't care who they bring in, you can bring in anyone, and they ain't going to take the Tribal Chief's spot."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SecondsOut" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.