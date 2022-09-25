Triple H Discusses How His WarGames Differs From The Original

As announced earlier, WarGames is finally making its way to the WWE main roster at Survivor Series in November. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque broke the news to The Ringer and provided additional comments about the challenges associated with putting on such a spectacle of a match, which features a massive cage surrounding two rings and sees two teams of three-to-five wrestlers entering the ring in intervals.

"Yeah, it can be more difficult to shoot, and it can be a bit more of a challenge, but I think we've found over the years ways to do it and make it work," Levesque said. "It's not difficult. It's just different ... When you do this 52 weeks a year, multiple times a week, there's a pattern to what you do, and it becomes easy because it's a rhythm. And then you do this one show a year where, no, there's two rings and two hard cameras. And everything is different. People have to think differently."

WWE's WarGames differs from the original NWA/WCW version, which had a top on the cage and the match could end only by submission, surrender or knockout. Now, the cage has no top, the match can be won by pinfall or submission, and if any team members escape, the entire group is disqualified.

"When we first started redoing them [in NXT], people were upset that we didn't have a top on the cage," Levesque said. "And I was like, 'Well, we already have one with the top on [Hell in a Cell].' And the other thing is, it used to drive me nuts when I was a kid that the cage was too short. ... This allows you to do so much more stuff. The business has evolved, and the cage that WarGames is held in needed to evolve, too."