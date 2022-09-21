Wardlow Credits Batista And Other WWE Stars For AEW Moveset Inspiration

AEW star Wardlow has been having quite the year so far, from his high-stakes feud with MJF to becoming the reigning TNT Champion. There are many impactful moves Wardlow can use against wrestlers, from the F-10 to the Powerbomb Symphony, and on the September 16th episode of "Dynamite Download", Wardlow talked about the inception and significance of his wrestling moves, starting with the F-10.

"That's my baby," Wardlow said. "That is my favorite move."

The TNT Champion then revealed where he got the idea for his corner knee strike. The "thumbs up, thumbs down" motion was a tribute to the former World Heavyweight Champion, Batista, while he set-up for it came from Batista's Evolution stable-mate, Randy Orton. "I saw Orton do the DDT where he hangs the feet up on the ropes ... [and I wondered] if I could hang their feet up and then drop them and knee them," Wardlow said."

Wardlow's clothesline, meanwhile, is an homage to Bradshaw's Clothesline from Hell. "My god what a beautiful move. He threw that f***ing thing, and he would come off the ropes too," Wardlow says. He loved the move, but wanted to put his own spin on it. So he added the charge-up follow-through to give it more of an extra flair, which he sayscame from the video game "Injustice: Gods Among Us."