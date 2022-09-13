Wardlow Acknowledges Changes Moving Forward

Wardlow wants the wrestling world to know that he plans on taking his momentum back. Wardlow is the reigning AEW TNT Champion and while many within the business feel he can become a huge draw, he was a bit hindered by the situation with MJF. The talk going into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May was whether or not MJF would attend after he reportedly contemplated walking out of the company.

Ultimately, MJF did show up to Double or Nothing and did the job for Wardlow. The following night, MJF cut a shoot-style promo on AEW boss Tony Khan to play off of real-life events. This ended up overshadowing Wardlow's big moment. During the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Wardlow cut an intense promo making it clear that he's tired of being overshadowed and promised to make his mark on the business. During an interview with The Daily Gazette, Wardlow discussed a shift that is happening in his life.

"Absolutely. There's some changes," he said. "I'm just entering a new era in my life. I'm evolving, things are changing. I've just become a hungrier, more intense version of myself, and I'm ready to display that and I'm ready to let the rest of the world feel that." The TNT Champion said he's more than happy to bring fans along for the journey so that they can feel his energy. "It's powerful, man," he said. "As a fan my whole entire life of pro wrestling, I know what it meant for me anytime I got to feel like a part of the show. .... That's what it's really about, getting the crowd involved and making them feel close to what I get to feel. Making them a part of that is what it's really about."