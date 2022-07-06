In the fall of 2019, Wardlow found himself in the employ of one Maxwell Jacob Friedman — MJF. It took three years, many powerbombs, and one long weekend for Mr. Mayhem to finally free himself from the clutches of MJF’s employment, and even with some distance, Wardlow doesn’t wish to look back on that time of his career.

Nevertheless, the AEW star did just that when he was asked about MJF in a recent interview with “The Wrestling Classic” podcast.

“We were together for three years, he was the first three years of my career, he was a big part of my career,” Wardlow said. “So if anybody is allowed to touch on this subject, it probably is me. But I’ll just say this: He’s not a good person. He really is a piece of sh*t. It was not enjoyable working with him. He put me through more stress than anything. And his behavior, inside of the business and outside of the business, is unacceptable. But that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

Fortunately, Wardlow hasn’t had to deal with his former boss ever since breaking free from his clutches at Double or Nothing at the end of May. In fact, no one in AEW has, as MJF hasn’t been seen in the promotion since he cut a scathing promo on AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan on the June 1 episode of “AEW Dynamite.” There is currently no word on if or when MJF will return to AEW.

In the meantime, Wardlow has other fish to fry, as he will challenge Scorpio Sky for the AEW TNT Championship in a street fight on tonight’s episode of “Dynamite.”

