On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Wardlow made his debut by helping out AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and MJF take out Cody Rhodes.
Wardlow beat up Rhodes and then choked him over the edge of the ring. Over the past couple months, AEW had teased "Wardlow is coming."
Before that all happened, MJF and Jericho spoke to each other about MJF potentially joining the Inner Circle, by the end of the promo the two hugged. So it's possible MJF and Wardlow are the newest Inner Circle members.
