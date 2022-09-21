Triple H Reveals Important Lesson Vince McMahon Taught Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been given free rein on the creative aspect of WWE, but he won't forget a key lesson he learned from his father-in-law, former WWE Chariman and CEO Vince McMahon. Levesque was elevated to WWE Chief Content Officer after McMahon announced his retirement in July.

Levesque has been praised since settling into his creative role on "Raw" and "SmackDown." When asked by Sporting News about his reputation for being ahead of the curve in sports entertainment, Levesque made it clear that McMahon helped guide him to become the leader he is today.

"In some manner you can say that; in some manner you can't argue with the success that we have," Levesque said at the press conference for WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel event. "When it comes to Vince, when it comes to a lot of people here, but especially Vince, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. None of this would be here. All these people that are here today, it's all to his genius, his drive, his vision. Things change, and he's taught me an important lesson also. When things change, you don't wanna be first in. You don't wanna be last in, but you wanna let other people kind of get in there a little bit and see how the water feels and then get in there."

Crown Jewel, which will be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between titleholder Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, takes place in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

