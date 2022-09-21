Sean Waltman Addresses Possibly Joining WWE Creative Team

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has established a legacy for himself through his impressive work in the ring. However, seeing that WWE has had a shift in power with Triple H becoming Chief Content Officer, Waltman was recently asked to consider how he would react if his old Kliq friend asked him to join the creative team.

"If they asked me, 'Hey man, we could really use your help with this,' I wouldn't say no, but I just don't see where I'm this f**king creative genius that's going to go in there and, you know, bring some revolution," Waltman explained to K&S Wrestle Fest. "That was me, personally, I was that way years ago, but that was years ago, man. Like, we need young people, we need young, fresh minds that know what the f**k – what's hip. Like, I learn from young people ... I like to think I'm self-aware enough to know I'm not [ready for that]. I can help with things but here's the thing, man, I have a really nice balance in my life right now and I have a nice relationship with WWE and f**king everyone for that matter, as far as I'm concerned, and I don't want to f**k that up."

Waltman first became well-known in WWE when he got a shocking upset victory over Razor Ramon on a May 1993 episode of "WWE Raw." He would go on to become a 2-time WWF European Champion, a two-time and the final WWF Light Heavyweight Champion, a WCW Cruiserweight Champion, a 4-time WWE Tag Team Champion with partners Kane, Bob Holly, and Marty Jannetty, and would become a staple in arguably the two biggest factions in history: D-Generation X and the nWo.