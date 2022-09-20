Sean Waltman Comments On Possibility Of One More Match

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest.

During the signing, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed if he plans to ever step back into the ring again. His last wrestling match was this year on March 31, where he lost to Joey Janela at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6: Part 1, after Janela hit him with a low blow and a superkick for the win.

"So if I get back in the ring again, it's going to be like a pretty big deal. It's gonna be for something big, like the Royal Rumble or something like that," said Waltman.

Before his match at Spring Break 6, Waltman made his return to the ring at GCW: Welcome To Heartbreak on February 25. Waltman teamed with Janela, and they defeated Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. It was Waltman's first wrestling match since the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow at WrestleCon 2019, where he teamed with Shane Helms and WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger to defeat Caleb Konley, Jake Manning, and Zane Riley.

Waltman began his pro wrestling career in 1990. He drew the attention of many fans in May 1993 when he shocked the "WWE Raw" audience with a huge upset win over Razor Ramon. Waltman later cemented his legacy by being part of two of the most popular wrestling stables of the '90s, WCW's nWo, and WWF's D-Generation X. Also, during his career, X-Pac teamed with Kane and they were two-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit K&S WrestleFest with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.