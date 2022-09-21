Athena Opens Up About Trying To Find Her Place In AEW

Athena — a former "NXT" Women's Champion who was known as Ember Moon in WWE — signed with AEW back in May, debuting at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She immediately started a feud with reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies, but she hasn't been a major part of AEW programming, and she was unsuccessful in her bid to capture the TBS Championship at All Out in a match that lasted less than five minutes. Nearly four months into her AEW run, Athena told "Busted Open Radio" that she remains in the process of trying to find her way within the company.

"I'm still acclimating," Athena admitted. "I don't wanna say that I'm fully formed and jumped into the mix. I still think I'm still trying to find my place. I'll say this, the locker room is great. It's awesome, it's very uplifting. I think all the women in our locker room just want to see everyone succeed because I think as a locker room [we] want to keep pushing that boundary of what women's wrestling can do, which is where I'm just like gung-ho, 'Let's go to war, let's do it.'"

Athena also said that women in wrestling have come a long way from the days of being viewed as just "porcelain princesses," and that the continued evolution of the AEW women's division is both her goal and the goal of the entire locker room.

At "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Athena will compete for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way match against current titleholder Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb.

