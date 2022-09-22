Triple H Sends Out Latest WWE Titles To Championship Team

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA Championship in four games this past Sunday to bring Las Vegas its first professional sports title. The Aces' accomplishment caught the attention of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Levesque took to Twitter to publicly congratulate the Aces. He said the party would keep on rolling on the Strip, as he posted a picture of the WWE "Raw" Women's Championship, with customized side plates for the new WNBA Champions.

This is nothing new for WWE, as in the past Levesque and WWE have given belts to WNBA Champions, including the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm. WWE has also given customized belts to NBA Champions including the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

WWE's connection with the WNBA gives beyond custom titles, as former Storm player Anriel Howard signed with WWE in 2020 and now competes for "NXT" as Lash Legend.